Bucks Release Summer League Schedule
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to have success in a weakened Eastern Conference next season. As long as they are able to bring back Giannis Antetokounmpo, they have a shot to make some noise.
Injuries around the Eastern Conference have cast some doubt on which teams will be able to compete for a title in the East. The Bucks have an injury of their own, as Damian Lillard is recovering from a torn Achilles.
In order to help fill that void, the Bucks need some of their young players to play some rotational minutes. They have to play well in Summer League to earn those minutes, though.
Milwaukee recently released its Summer League schedule. These games will allow fans to get a look at the younger Bucks players who don't typically get a lot of playing time.
One player that fans will get to see play for the Bucks is second-round pick Bogoljub Markovic. Markovic was the only draft selection that the Bucks made this year.
Milwaukee will have him in Summer League before they decide what they are going to do with him. If he plays well, they might decide to find a way to put him on the roster.
The center spot is another spot that the Bucks need someone young to step up in. They don't have any young centers on the roster right now, but they might if someone from Summer League plays well.
Other young players like Ryan Rollins, Tyler Smith, and Chris Livingston will get a chance to showcase their skills during Summer League. The Bucks need at least one of those guys to be in the rotation.
Milwaukee has done a very poor job of drafting in the last five or six years. They haven't been able to bring anyone in who has stuck around with the franchise.
That needs to change, starting with this draft. They are hoping Markovic shows some real skill in Summer League so that they finally have a young player that they are confident in for the future.
