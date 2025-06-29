Bucks Release Summer League Schedule

Bucks 2025 NBA Summer League Schedule:



Thurs, July 10, 8:30pm CT - Denver Nuggets



Sat, July 12, 2:30 pm CT - Cleveland Cavaliers



Sun, July 13, 8:30 pm CT - LA Clippers



Wed, July 16, 4:30 pm CT- Chicago Bulls



Wednesday’s game will be on ESPN2. The rest will be on NBA TV.