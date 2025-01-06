Bucks Reportedly Among Teams Discussing Jimmy Butler Trade With Heat
One of the biggest storylines around the NBA is what the Miami Heat will do with star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler has requested a trade out of Miami and it seems that the Heat are at least listening to offers.
While nobody knows where he will end up, one new rumor has the Milwaukee Bucks possibly being mentioned as a landing spot. According to insider John Gambadoro, the Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies are among the teams having discussions about landing Butler in a deal.
This would certainly be a blockbuster trade if it were to happen but the Bucks are limited. They would have to move either Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo to get a deal done due to the new CBA restrictions.
It remains to be seen if Milwaukee would be willing to do this but Lillard would likely be the odd man out here. The Bucks could then pair Antetokounmpo with Butler to form one of the better wing duos in the entire NBA.
Lillard has been a key piece to the Bucks team since his arrival last year but things haven't quite worked out well for Milwaukee. The team was bounced out in the first round of the playoffs, in part due to injuries.
However, this team has struggled with consistency again this year and it's hurt them in the standings. One of the biggest issues for this team has been on the defensive end of the floor. Milwaukee hasn't been able to get stops when they need to do so and it's hurt them.
Butler would certainly help with that and could make a massive difference in how the remainder of the year goes. The veteran can be a free agent at the end of the year so Milwaukee could either retain him if things work out, work out a sign-and-trade, or simply let him walk to get some salary relief.
It seems unlikely that Butler will find his way to the Bucks but this report is interesting, to say the least. It seems that Milwaukee is at least checking the boxes to see if a major splash move can be done to turn things around this year.
More Bucks: Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Damian Lillard to East Rival
Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Raptors
Bucks' Doc Rivers Goes in on Media Following Frustrating Loss to Blazers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Strange Analogy About His Play Following Loss to Blazers