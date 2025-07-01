Bucks Reportedly Planning Massive Trade as Free Agency Kicks Off
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly exploring trades for one of their key rotational players over the offseason.
Guard Pat Connaughton is a key member of the Bucks rotation, serving as a crucial role player that spaces the floor and defends well.
Earlier in the offseason, he opted into the final year of his contract, earning $9.4 million in his final season.
On an expiring contract, the Bucks are looking to see what kind of value the wing has on the trade market, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.
Considering how valuable 3-and-D wings are in the NBA, he could fetch a decent amount of assests. for a Bucks team that is lacking moveable pieces.
Connaughton was pivotal in the 2021 title winning season for the team, complimenting star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday well.
Antetokounmpo is rumored to be considering a trade request after the team were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
"A lot of observing. He's been there for 12 years, so there's going to be that equity given to the Bucks to see what they do during the draft week, free agency week," Charania said on Get Up.
"How much can they improve this team in their moves? He said it, he wants to compete for championships. Can the Bucks make those championship moves?
"His future, I've said it for the last few weeks, it won't be tied to the draft, it won't be tied to free agency. If there is a resolution on Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could be later in the summer."
Antetokounmpo is a known fan of Connaughton — having gone through several playoff wars together.
It is unclear if a potential trade of the guard changes the Greek Freak's mind on his future with the Bucks.
Milwaukee traded away key players from the 2021 title team already, with support from Antetokounmpo, and if the team can meaningfully build the roster, it should not be a problem.
The Bucks don't have many paths to upgrading the roster, but moving Connaughton might give the team some assets.
More news: Bucks Make Big Decision on Key Guard Before Free Agency
Two Teams Emerge as Favorites to Land Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Post-Draft Night
Bucks Could Lose Brook Lopez With Lakers Set to Pursue: Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Two-Word Reaction to Kevin Durant Rockets Trade
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.