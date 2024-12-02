Bucks Rumors: Asking Price For Main Trade Target Has Reportedly Changed
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be an active team at the trade deadline next spring. Milwaukee has been battling back from their tough start to the new season and it's seen them finally click things into place.
While they still have a ways to go before they are fully seen as contenders in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee does have too much talent to be discounted. The Bucks believe that they can go for the title this season and it seems that the front office will do what it needs to in order to win.
Milwaukee has been linked with all sorts of players ahead of the trade deadline but they have been heavily connected to a few players on the Brooklyn Nets. It could see the Bucks making a deal with a rival in the East.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets have lowered their asking price for forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Milwaukee has been connected with Finney-Smith and this news could see them possibly go after him.
"The Nets have lowered the asking price on Dorian Finney-Smith to one first-round pick in early exploratory trade talks. Finney-Smith is essentially on an expiring contract holding a $15.4 million player option for 2025-26. Expect significant interest from plenty of contenders."
For the season, Finney-Smith has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. The veteran forward could easily provide the Bucks with a solid defensive wing who can shoot well from the 3-point line.
Through 15 games this season, Finney-Smith is shooting a career-high 42.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Putting him next to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be beneficial as he would give them a reliable threat from distance that could put pressure on opposing defenses.
Milwaukee has struggled at times on the defensive end of the floor this season and Finney-Smith could be a solid addition. Finney-Smith is also under contract for next year under a player option and he will likely exercise it.
The Bucks could get him for over a season and a half if they were to land him in a deal. This could be the difference between Milwaukee winning the title and falling short once again.
