Bucks Receive Big Update on Bobby Portis Future
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a crucial offseason following another early playoff exit. Much of how the summer goes depends on what happens with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Many around the NBA have speculated that Antetokounmpo could ask out of the team due to a lack of future contention. But so far, nothing has come about, and until he fully asks out, Milwaukee will proceed forward.
But the Bucks also have a few other key players who will be hitting free agency. One of those is forward Bobby Portis, who has a player option for $13.4 million.
There has been a lot of thought about Portis opting out of this deal to enter free agency. Portis has been a strong contributor to the Bucks in recent years, but his future with the team remains very much in question.
However, a new report from Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel may change some things. In an AMA on Reddit, Owczarski has reported that Portis could now be more likely to opt into his deal this summer.
"I wrote early on I thought Bobby would be a S&T candidate after an opt-out. But the more I'm hearing is he may be more likely to opt-in.", he said.
If Portis does opt in, it could give the Bucks much more flexibility to build a more competitive team. Milwaukee could look to move Portis in a potential deal, or they could keep him around to continue the core group.
At the trade deadline this year, there was some thought that Portis could be on the move. So, if he does opt in, a trade could be coming down the pipeline.
Many teams could use a player like Portis due to his ability to help space the floor. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Portis also shot 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line for the Bucks last season. While he did see a slight drop in shooting from distance, Portis was still very effective for Milwaukee.
It remains to be seen how this will all play out, but his future in Milwaukee could be settled soon.
