Bucks Must Avoid Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics at All Costs
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing the unsavory possibility of trading their superstar forward this summer. For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to the possibility of a trade.
That's something that Milwaukee has been trying to avoid for the past few years. They have made numerous trades in hopes that it would persuade Antetokounmpo not to leave.
While no official trade request has happened from Antetokounmpo yet, it's still a strong possibility. The Bucks will field offers from almost every other team in the league, as Antetokounmpo is a top-five player in the NBA.
Read more: Giannis Antetokounmpo Most Memorable Bucks Moments
Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable forces when he has a head full of steam. It's best to just get out of his way, because he is going to finish at the rim.
The Boston Celtics would love to have him on their team to pair with Jayson Tatum. That's the one team the Bucks can not afford to trade him to, though.
Two years ago, the Celtics ended up with Jrue Holiday after the Bucks traded him to Portland in exchange for Damian Lillard. He helped Boston win a title, much to Bucks fans' chagrin.
They can not let the same thing happen to Antetokounmpo. The only place they can't send him is Boston because their fans would not let them live it down.
Boston might not even have enough of a package to put together in order to acquire him in the first place. The only way that they would be able to get him is if Boston included Jaylen Brown.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Could Impact Kevin Durant
The Celtics are a team that would become an instant title contender with Antetokounmpo, even with Tatum out for most of the year with a torn Achilles.
Milwaukee will wait until it gets all possible offers before making a decision. They will not do what the Mavericks did with Luka Doncic. They will open up the bidding process to everyone if they decide to trade him.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds. and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.4 from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Shocking West Team Named as Trade Partner for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.