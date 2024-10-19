Bucks Sign Former OTE Standout Big Man
The Milwaukee Bucks have added a promising young talent to their roster by signing free agent center Jalen Lewis to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.
This deal highlights the Bucks’ intention to develop Lewis’ potential, while offering the young player a valuable opportunity to gain professional experience.
Lewis, who gained national attention in 2021 when he became the youngest player ever to turn professional in North America, signing a multi-year contract with Overtime Elite (OTE) as a high school junior. At the time, he was just 16 years old, and his deal was reported to be worth over $1 million.
His decision to forgo traditional college basketball was groundbreaking, setting him on a unique path toward the NBA. ESPN ranked him as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, showcasing the high expectations for his development.
Unfortunately, Lewis' time with Overtime Elite didn’t quite live up to the early hype. While the platform gave him exposure and experience, his performance was seen as modest compared to the high expectations that initially surrounded him.
This would cause his draft stock to take a hit, which eventually led to him go undrafted 2023. Despite this setback, Lewis remained determined and participated in the Bucks’ Summer League team in July. However, his playing time was limited as he only appeared in one game in Las Vegas.
The Bucks' decision to sign Lewis to an Exhibit 10 contract shows their belief in his untapped potential. An Exhibit 10 deal is a non-guaranteed contract that offers flexibility. If Milwaukee decides to waive Lewis, he could still join their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, where he would be eligible for a bonus of up to $77,500 if he spends at least 60 days with the Herd.
This arrangement allows the Bucks to continue evaluating and developing the 19-year-old’s skills in a lower-pressure environment.
Currently, the Bucks’ roster stands at 20 players. However, with the NBA’s roster limit set at 18 players (15 on standard contracts and three on two-way deals), Milwaukee will need to make final cuts by Monday.
Whether Lewis remains with the team or develops further in the G League, this signing represents a critical step in his professional journey and a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bucks as they continue to build depth.
