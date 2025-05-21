Bucks Signing Major Free Agent Could Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to figure out a way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. He is the face of the franchise and one of the best players in the NBA.
Antetokounmpo has indicated for the first time that he would be open to leaving the Bucks for another team. The Bucks will only trade him if he asks for a trade.
The biggest problem for the Bucks is that they likely won't be a title contender next year without Damian Lillard on the court. That means that Antetokounmpo is essentially wasting a year of his career.
While the Bucks continue to try to find ways to convince Antetokounmpo that Milwaukee is the best place for him, signing one particular free agent could help them convince him to stay.
Could bringing back Thanasis Antetokounmpo be enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee? Thanasis is a free agent after he missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn Achilles.
However, Thanasis is back. He has been cleared to continue his basketball career, so now he is looking for a team to continue his NBA journey with.
Thansis won't help them do much in a basketball sense. He doesn't have high-end talent and wouldn't help the Bucks win many games if they actually played him real minutes.
Still, he is Giannis' brother. That has to count for something. If the Bucks bring back his brother, it would be very hard for Giannis to walk away and play for a different team.
Both Antetokounmpo brothers understand what's at stake. Thansis has accepted the fact that he won't be a star in the NBA, but he's still grateful for the chance to be on the same team as his brother.
Giannis wants to win as many titles as possible. He wants to be the best player in the hitsotyr of the league, and winning championships will help him get there.
It's unclear when Antetokounmpo will decide on his future. The Bucks will likely want an answer before the NBA Draft in late June.
