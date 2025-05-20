Bucks May Sacrifice Everything to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Long Term: Report
The entire offseason in Milwaukee is going to be consumed with whether or not the Bucks will be able to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's the most important time in the franchise's history in the last 50 years since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar decided to ask for a trade.
As of now, Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade yet. He is still contemplating what he wants to do for his basketball future.
Still, this is the first time that he's given a real indication that he might want to move on from Milwaukee. That's why the Bucks are trying so hard behind the scenes to keep him.
Read more: Multiple Teams Listed as Potential Trade Partners in Any Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal
In order to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, the Bucks are going to have to do a lot of things. Antetokounmpo has mentioned that he wants to stay in Milwaukee as long as the team can contend for a title.
If the Bucks are going to successfully keep him, it could cost them a lot more than they would like. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks might give up pieces in order to keep him there, but Antetokounmpo isn't all the way out on the current roster.
"The fans do not want to let this man leave town. I think the organization is reflecting that mentality...This is maybe a slice of good news for Bucks fans. My sense that I get from the people I've talked to is that Giannis is not all the way out on this roster."
More Bucks news: One Bucks Free Agent Could Heavily Impact Giannis Antetokounmpo's Decision
The Bucks are still trying to do everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and happy. They have to figure out exactly what that means, and that will happen with more conversations as the summer progresses.
There is a chance that the Bucks have to give up a lot of assets to try and build a contender on the fly in order to keep him. That would be sacrificing quite a lot, but they are desperate to keep Antetokounmpo by any means necessary.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs in on NBA GOAT Debate
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Selects Four Other NBA Players to Fight Gorilla
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.