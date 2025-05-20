Multiple Teams Listed as Potential Trade Partners in Any Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to meet with senior Bucks officials to discuss his future.
The team is expected to present options for him to join another team, along with possible roster upgrades they can implement, with both parties needing to decide on what to do next.
The rumor mill surrounding Antetokounmpo has included nearly every team in the league, but any potential deal will have to involve one of those teams if it is to materialize.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers possess picks that were originally owned by the Bucks, making their participation in any Antetokounmpo trade likely necessary for Milwaukee to secure the best deal.
Neither the Pelicans nor the Blazers will be contenders for Antetokounmpo; instead, they will support a third team, such as the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets.
Bleacher Report NBA insider Jack Fischer reported that there is high expectation for the potential inclusion of the Pelicans or Blazers in any Antetokounmpo trade in the NBA.
Portland possesses the first-round pick for 2029 and has pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 from the Damian Lillard trade. New Orleans holds first-round pick swaps with the Bucks for 2026 and 2027.
An Antetokounmpo trade would represent a complete franchise reset, likely leading the team to tear down the roster and potentially tank for a couple of seasons to secure high lottery picks.
For the rebuild to fully begin now, the Bucks need to have control of their draft selections to make any poor season worthwhile in the long run.
The issue for the Bucks is that the Blazers and Pelicans know the value of the selection they have from the Bucks, meaning it will take a pretty penny to retrieve it.
Teams looking to trade for Antetokounmpo will likely encounter a significant cost to acquire draft picks from the Blazers or Pelicans, potentially requiring the Bucks to add assets to the deal.
The Milwaukee Bucks have limited young players available for trade that could potentially change the balance of power.
Andre Jackson Jr. might attract the attention of the Blazers or Pelicans in a potential trade for Antetokounmpo, while AJ Green could also feature in negotiations. Additionally, Ryan Rollins could be included as an added incentive in any deal.
The decision of Antetokounmpo and the front office on how they will proceed this offseason will have ramifications on the next decade of Bucks basketball.
