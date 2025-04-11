Bucks Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez Exit Pelicans Game in Third Quarter
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Defensive Team center Brook Lopez quietly departed the team's ongoing home game against the New Orleans Pelicans late into the third quarter.
Local FanDuel Wisconsin broadcast cameras captured their exit, though no explanation was given.
Milwaukee currently leads the Pelicans' JV team by double digits, 100-85, at the end of the third period.
Antetokounmpo and Lopez have yet to return to Milwaukee's bench.
After the Indiana Pacers bested the Cleveland Cavaliers to improve their record on the year to 49-31, Milwaukee has officially been knocked out of the race for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference, and will finish as either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.
This story will be updated...