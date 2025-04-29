Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Tears Achilles, Doc Rivers Distraught Over Injury, More
Game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs was a disaster for the Milwaukee Bucks. Not only did the Indiana Pacers defeat them by a shocking 26 points, but Milwaukee lost one of their key players in the process.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks heading into a critical Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks' Damian Lillard to Miss Remainder of Playoffs With Achilles Tear
While losing to the Pacers 129-103 was bad enough, things were even worse for the Bucks when star point guard Damian Lillard left the game in the first quarter after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. This means that he will unfortunately be out for the rest of the postseason.
Lillard is Milwaukee's top scorer beside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the regular season, he averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 58 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Bucks' Doc Rivers Distraught Over Damian Lillard Injury
Naturally, everyone involved with the Bucks organization is saddened by Lillard's unfortunate injury. That being said, it doesn't seem like anyone took this harder than Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers, who called Lillard "a great freaking dude."
Rivers also noted that this story is particularly upsetting because Lillard had just returned after missing over a month due to being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.
To read the full story, click here.
Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr on Sheer Difficulty of Seeing Damian Lillard Go Down Again
Another person who was hit hard by Dame's injury was fellow guard Kevin Porter Jr. Porter noted that Lillard had an immense impact on the team and he was "very much needed."
Despite losing the game, Porter stepped up in Lillard's absence, recording 23 points, six assists, five total rebounds, and two steals.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Reacts to Devastating Torn Achilles News
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Damian Lillard Potentially Season-Ending Injury
NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard’s Crushing Season Ending Achilles Injury
Former Bucks Guard Signs Long-Term Extension with EuroLeague Franchise
Bucks' Doc Rivers Needs to Keep Gary Trent Jr in Lineup
Bucks' Brook Lopez Should Be Benched for Rest of Pacers Series
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.