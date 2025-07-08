Bucks Predicted to Land Future Hall of Fame Guard as Damian Lillard Replacement
The Milwaukee Bucks have had an eventful offseason, but it appears to be far from over.
NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently linked San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul to the Bucks to likely be the final stop of his illustrious career.
The 40-year-old Paul is an unrestricted free agent coming off an 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game season with the San Antonio Spurs, starting all 82 games — doing so for just the second time in his 20-year career.
With a dozen All-Star selections to his name, Paul can help fill the void that Damian Lillard left upon being waived by the franchise, and he can look to mentor a locker room hungry to make a much deeper playoff run this season.
Paul's eFG%, which factors in the value of 3-pointers to the overall field goal percentage, was 54.7 percent last year, his most efficient mark since the 2020-21 season, a year that ended with Paul helping lead the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.
When Paul is in the playoffs, something he has done 15 out of his 20 seasons, he takes things to another level, averaging 20 points, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. That's three points higher than his career points average in the regular season and can be extremely valuable for Milwaukee if a deal were to arise.
Starting his career with the New Orleans Hornets, Paul secured a Rookie of the Year award and four All-Star nods during his six seasons in the Bayou (with home games being held in Oklahoma City for the first two years as the city rebuilt from Hurricane Katrina).
Paul then spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, two with the Houston Rockets, one year back in Oklahoma City (this time with the Thunder), three seasons with the Suns, and a season on the Golden State Warriors before this past campaign in Texas.
Paul has played with countless All-Stars throughout his tenure in the NBA, but the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing would be an incredible way to end a career that will end up in Springfield, Massachusetts when it's all said and done.
