Bucks Viewed as Possible Landing Spot For Two-Time All-Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that is going to be worth watching as the trade deadline approaches. They are playing some solid basketball, but they know they have to make a move to be considered a title contender.
Milwaukee has some assets that they can ship out in return for a star player if they want to go and get one. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are healthy, they are dangerous in any playoff series they will play.
Still, adding a third star could be insurance for the team in case of an injury. The Bucks didn't have Antetokounmpo last season during the playoffs when they were eliminated in the first round against the Indiana Pacers.
If Milwaukee does end up going after a star at the trade deadline, Zach LaVine could be one of the stars that they target.
In fact, LaVine is listed as one of the surprise targets for the Bucks. Lavine has been linked to other teams ahead of the Bucks as a potential trade target.
LaVine would help the Bucks on offense by adding a third star. His defense has improved this season now that he has been healthy.
He's no longer the defensive liability that he once was now that his knee is healthy. LaVine has also shown the ability to pass the ball more in recent games.
There is no indication that the Bulls will move on from LaVine. They have tried to win games at all costs, despite being stuck in the middle.
There have also been some reports that LaVine wants to stay in Chicago. He might want to stay where he is a number-one option.
The Bucks are likely going to make some kind of move at the deadline. Whether or not it's for a star player or for a depth piece, they are going to make some kind of trade.
Milwaukee is playing good basketball right now. Perhaps they don't think they need a star player if LaVine ends up being too expensive.
LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season.
