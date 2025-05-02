Bucks Viewed as Top Landing Spot for Nuggets Star Ahead of Offseason
After another early playoff exit for the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will enter the offseason with a ton of questions to answer. Milwaukee still has star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, but co-star Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs.
Due to this, Lillard is expected to miss the majority of next season, putting a dark cloud over the franchise. The Bucks have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to put a contender on the floor, and things could be difficult for them.
However, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has listed them as a prime candidate to trade for a star from the Denver Nuggets. Buckley mentions forward Michael Porter Jr. as an option for Milwaukee if they want to bulk up the team around Antetokounmpo.
"Porter can, admittedly, be a frustrating player, as his impact isn't always felt the way a max player's should be. Still, a team like Milwaukee could absolutely be drawn to his blend of efficient scoring, reliable rebounding and floor-spacing. His scoring average typically lands in the high-teens, and he's a free-throw boost away from pushing for 50/40/90 club membership. Those have to be attractive numbers for a Bucks bunch looking to find more offensive punch from its supporting cast."
Porter Jr. would be a welcome addition to the Bucks' roster, giving them some extra size and spacing. For the season, he has averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
The veteran forward has been a crucial piece to the success of the Nuggets over the years, but he has also seen his name be placed in trade rumors. Denver seems to be going through a transition, and that could make a player like Porter Jr. become available.
Milwaukee would need to trade for Porter Jr., which could be a problem. The Bucks don't have very many trade assets, so things could get complicated.
