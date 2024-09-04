Charles Barkley Says Giannis 'Needs to Get Better as a Basketball Player'
MILWAUKEE — Basketball legend and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley is known for having no filter when it comes to talking points, especially about his opinion on players and teams within the NBA.
While he may make complete sense — or no sense at all depending on how one views his strong opinions — Barkley has always shown a willingness to speak his mind and say what he believes is the truth that fans need to hear.
And now that Barkley is officially set to retire from broadcasting after the 2024-25 NBA season concludes, the 2006 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee has recently shared one of his latest NBA hot takes on the Bill Simmons podcast Tuesday evening. When discussing the Milwaukee Bucks, specifically superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Barkley wasn't shy to throw shade at the two-time MVP.
"Giannis [Antetokounmpo] has to get better as a basketball player. Just going downhill 1-on-5 isn't going to work. It doesn't work and he's a terrific player and a terrific kid, but he has to get better as a basketball player. I'm not a Milwaukee guy.''- Charles Barkley on Bill Simmons podcast
Why Barkley is just flat out wrong about Giannis
While it's hard to argue that any NBA player shouldn't always be working hard to improve in certain areas, there's simply no argument for stating that one of the NBA's top talents needs to become a better basketball player.
Without question, Antetokounmpo is on a short list with players such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and perhaps Joel Embiid (if healthy) for the title of best player in the NBA. In 2023-24, Giannis became the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points on 60 percent shooting from the field. Over 73 regular season games last season, the Greek Freak put up monster numbers when he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks per game on a 61.1 field-goal percentage and a 27.4 three-point percentage. With numbers like that, it's clear why he has the capability to be the best player in the world on any given night.
Furthermore, at just 29 years old, Antetokounmpo arguably already has a better resume than Barkley did in his 16-year career in the NBA.
Through 11 NBA seasons, Antetokounmpo already has won a pair of achievements that Barkley could never earn — a 2021 NBA championship with a Finals MVP to boot. In addition to his title hardware, Antetokounmpo has also gone on to become a two-time MVP (2019, 2020), eight-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team honoree, two-time All-NBA Second Team selection, NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020), four-time All-Defensive First Team, NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2017) and NBA Most Improved Player (2017).
In comparison, Barkley only edges Antetokounmpo in All-Star appearances (11) based on longevity. Throughout his playing career, Barkley totaled 23,757 career points (22.1 ppg.), 12,546 rebounds (11.7 rpg.) and 4,215 assists (3.9 apg.). His career accolades include being named a five-time All-NBA First Team selection, five-time All-NBA Second Team selection, All-NBA Third Team (1996), NBA All-Rookie First Team (1985) and NBA rebounding leader (1987) as well as being named league MVP for the 1993 season.
Antetokounmpo and Barkley's career achievements are nowhere close and yet Giannis still has plenty of good years still ahead of him.
At the same token, it is fair for Barkley to critique Antetokounmpo's limited range outside of the paint. According to AOP_NBA on X, Giannis is the league's biggest threat when getting into the paint. Over the past three season combined, Antetokounmpo has made 491 more field goals than any other player in the paint while doing so on a 76 field-goal percentage. For context, last year's average at the rim was 59.8 percent.
Outside of the paint, things get pretty bleak for Giannis. According to NBA.com, in 2023-24, Antetokounmpo only made 147-of-445 shot attempts beyond 5 feet, which is a measly 33 percent field goal percentage. To compare, Antetokounmpo made more shots within 5 feet (690) than he attempted shots that were outside of five feet (445), leaving a real question as to how he can remain a top talent once his athleticism starts to depreciate.
However, much like a younger LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis hasn't really had to learn to bury an outside shot due to his freakish athletic ability that allows him to bully opposing defenders and wreak havoc inside the painted area.
WhetherAntetokounmpo can somehow develop an outside shot, perhaps a strong mid-range jumper, is yet to be seen. But in the meantime, it doesn't look like it will have a negative affect on his impact as it relates to this upcoming season.
