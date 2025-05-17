Charles Barkley Slams Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
After departing the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in uninspiring fashion, all talks surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks have been about them trading star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Despite Antetokounmpo easily being the best player on the team, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games this season, it is believed that the Greek Freak will be sent away to rebuild the Bucks and give him the opportunity to win another championship.
Even though this is the major conversation about Antetokounmpo and the organization, not everyone agrees that it is necessary, including NBA legend Charles Barkley.
More Bucks: One Team Can Clearly Offer Bucks Best Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Barkley recently made his opinion these talks during NBA Playoff coverage on TNT on May 13.
"I get annoyed at people on television and they're like, 'It's time for Giannis to leave Milwaukee,'" Barkley said, per Christopher Kuhagen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"I'm like, wait, y'all never said because they're not winning, y'all didn't say that about me, y'all didn't say that about Patrick Ewing (with the New York Knicks)."
"When I was playing in Philly, I don't remember guys on TV saying, 'They're wasting Charles Barkley's prime,'" Barkley continued. "'I'm like, 'No, I'm going to keep battling.' That's my job. I wanted to spend my whole career in Philly."
"This notion that when a great player, whether he's won it or they're not winning, he's got to move, he don't have to move," Barkley concluded. "I would love to see him spend his entire career in Milwaukee. Do they win a championship? They won it one time. I hope they win it again, for his sake. But if they don't, this notion that 'OK, we're not winning here. I got to go.' I hate that and I've always hated that."
More Bucks: Bucks Could Make One Move to Help Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Around
Antetokounmpo being traded will still be the focal point of NBA discourse until a decision is made or next season begins.
However, one fact remains: Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in Bucks history, having won two MVP awards with the team and winning an NBA Championship in 2021. To get rid of him could be Milwaukee's biggest mistake.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Be Done With Milwaukee
Damian Lillard Injury Hurts Bucks in More Ways Than Expected
Charles Barkley Urges Bucks to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Cooper Flagg
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.