Bucks Could Make One Move to Help Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Around
The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring all options to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. They are going to do anything they can to keep their star player.
For the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo has indicated that he would possibly be open to leaving Milwaukee. He has yet to formally ask for a trade, though.
The Bucks might not be considered a title contender next season because of the injury to Damian Lillard, but they still want to keep Antetokounmpo at all costs.
The issue for Milwaukee is that they don't have a lot of moves they can make. The only way to improve the current roster is to make a trade, since they are close to the luxury tax. That is, unless one player decides to take a look at free agency.
One way to help the Bucks keep Antetokounmpo could be to part ways with Bobby Portis. Portis has a player option for next year, but it sounds like he might be testing free agency.
Having Portis drop off the books would give the Bucks some room to add another player who could help them more in the future. They would like to get younger and stronger on the bench, if they can.
Signing a young player with a lot of potential could help the Bucks keep Antetokounmpo. While he knows the Bucks likely won't win next season, they have a good chance of contending again in 2026-27 if he stays.
Milwaukee is hoping to do what it can to keep its homegrown superstar. He is still one of the best players in the league, so keeping him happy and in Milwaukee is going to be the Bucks' top priority.
Portis is a good player off the bench, but he can be unreliable. His temperament leads to uneven play, which is not what they need. That is especially true in the postseason.
Milwaukee will certainly keep in touch with Antetokounmpo, getting his feedback on what he would like to see happen with the roster. They will do their best to fulfill his wishes.
Warriors Could Make Massive Push for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
