One Team Can Clearly Offer Bucks Best Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo
With the Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs, they have turned their attention to the offseason. In the offseason, they have a lot to attend to, but keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of the list.
In the event that Antetokounmpo decides that he wants out, the Bucks will have no shortage of suitors trying to grab him. Every other team in the league would love to have him.
Of course, not every team has the assets to get a trade done. There are only a few teams that have exactly what the Bucks would want in exchange for Antetokounmpo.
One of those teams clearly has the best offer for the Bucks, and that is the San Antonio Spurs. Thanks to some draft lottery luck, they now have a package that Milwaukee would deem very attractive.
The Spurs could package the second and 14th picks in this year's draft with Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Stephon Castle to acquire Antetokounmpo.
That package would give the Bucks exactly what they would want in any trade with Antetokounmpo. It would give them two good draft picks and a collection of good players.
San Antonio could be interested in making a move with Antetokounmpo to pair him with Victor Wembanyama, which would make them extremely scary on the defensive end of the court.
It remains to be seen if the Spurs want to go all-in with Wembanyama in such a young stage of his career. He didn't even get to finish his second year because of a blood clot issue.
From the Bucks' perspective, they would be able to start on a proper rebuild with the assets gained from this trade. Other teams will have attractive offers, but this one might be the best one they get.
Of course, this is all predicated on Antetokounmpo formally asking for a trade. He has yet to do so, and hasn't given any public indication as to when he might make a final decision on his future.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
