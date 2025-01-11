Damian Lillard Injury Status For Bucks vs Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an incredible performance on Friday, when they defeated the Orlando Magic in a thriller, 109-106.
The Bucks earned their 20th win of the season and third consecutive win. Milwaukee will look to earn its fourth consecutive win on Sunday as they will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks.
The Bucks will look to earn their ninth road win of the season, and they will most likely have their superstar guard, Damian Lillard, for this contest.
Lillard is listed as probable for this contest.
Lillard is listed as probable due to a left calf contusion. This probable tag is a good sign that he will likely be on the court against the Knicks.
Lillard is carrying a probable designation once again but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 26. He's scored at least 25 points in three straight outings with a combined 12 three-pointers in that span.
Lillard was incredible in his latest outing against the Magic. He recorded 29 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals while shooting 9-for-21 from the field in 40 minutes of action.
The 34-year-old guard has been his All-Star self this season, averaging 23.9 points per game, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 29 games and 36.2 minutes of action.
The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft has been huge for the Bucks in his second season in Milwaukee. Lillard is a stud and has been vital in the Bucks' revival this season after their horrendous start.
The Bucks will likely be healthy in this matchup, and they'll need all of their horses as they face the 25-14 Knicks.
The Knicks are one of the elite teams in the league, especially in the Eastern Conference. This is a possible playoff preview and one matchup that could determine seeding in the East.
The Bucks are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.
Milwaukee has been solid in its last 10 games, holding a 6-4 record. In those games, it has averaged 113.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Its opponents have averaged 106.4 points.
