Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers Faces Major Hurdle
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who is being watched the most this offseason. There is a very real chance that he asks for a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.
If he does do that, almost every team in the NBA will be lining up with offers for the superstar big man. He is still one of the best players in the NBA, so any team would love to have him.
There are going to be a few teams that have the best package to offer the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. One team is likely already ruled out, though.
The Los Angeles Lakers are not a team that Antetokounmpo is likely to head to. The Bucks would not want to deal with the backlash of sending their best player to LA.
This is mainly due to what happened when Luka Doncic was traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers. The backlash that Dallas faced was something that they were not prepared for.
Had the Lakers not gotten Doncic, they may have had a chance to get Antetokounmpo this summer. They also don't have the kind of assets that the Bucks covet in any trade for Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks are looking for young, good players along with draft assets. While the Lakers have a couple of good, young players, they don't have the draft capital that other teams do.
Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and some other teams have much better cases to trade for Antetokounmpo than the Lakers do. The only reason he'd end up there is if Antetokounmpo demanded to be sent there.
That is not likely to happen. Antetokounmpo hasn't even officially asked to be moved from the Bucks yet, and the team is still hopeful that they can keep him in Milwaukee.
The Bucks are going to need to get a lot back in return if they are going to trade Antetokounmpo. They will not preemptively trade him, either.
Antetokounmpo will be in Milwaukee until he tells the organization otherwise. Milwaukee wants to keep its superstar home.
