Damian Lillard Was Miserable With Bucks, Says Insider
Former Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard was reportedly miserable during his time with the team, according to new reports.
Lillard was waived and stretched over the offseason to make room for the Bucks to sign center Myles Turner.
Lillard's release ends an underwhelming year and a half with Milwaukee and frees him up to explore the free-agent market for the first time in his career.
During an appearance on ESPN's The Hoop Collective podcast, reporter Tim MacMahon declared that Lillard was unhappy during his entire stint with the Bucks and was happy to leave the organization.
“He never wanted to be in Milwaukee,” MacMahon said. “He was a pro, and he tried to make the best of it. But again, he didn’t want to be there.”
He added: "He had to actively try to make sure he wasn’t miserable."
The multi-time All-Star suffered a torn Achilles during the playoffs, which was set to keep him out for the entire upcoming season.
His injury prompted the front office to cut Lillard to acquire salary cap space to sign Turner away from the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks are under massive pressure to field a competitive team since star Giannis Antetokounmpo is mulling his future with the franchise.
Turner can play this upcoming season and fills a massive need at the center position for the Bucks. He gives the team an immediate impact while Lillard is at least a year from contributing consistently.
Lillard is now set choose his next destination where he will likely get to rehab. There are several teams still interested in his services, especially contending teams.
The Miami Heat are among the early favorites to land Lillard, but the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are also linked to the star.
