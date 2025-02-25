Dillon Brooks Injury Status For Bucks vs Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Houston Rockets for their 57th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks will look for their 33rd win of the season, but it won't be easy as they will face one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
This game will be the second and final time the Bucks take on the Rockets; this time, they will travel to Texas for the season series finale.
The Bucks came out on top by one point the last time they faced, which was in mid-November. The Rockets will look for some revenge this time, but they may have to do it without their top perimeter defender, Dillon Brooks.
Brooks is listed as questionable prior to the game due to an illness.
Brooks is in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Dec. 27 due to an illness.
If the 29-year-old forward is sidelined, Cam Whitmore and Jeff Green could see a bump in minutes. Brooks has averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings.
The last time Brooks faced the Bucks, he shot poorly from the field, recording five points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field and four rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
Brooks is having a solid season, averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three in 54 games and 32.2 minutes of action.
If he were to miss tonight's contest, he would miss his fourth game of the season.
Brooks' last game was not pretty for himself or his team as they suffered a tough loss to the Utah Jazz. In that game, Brooks recorded nine points while shooting 16 percent from three and tallied nine rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.
Entering this game, the Bucks are the road underdog with a +3.5 spread.
The Rockets are 18-9 on their home court. Houston is last in the Western Conference, shooting 34.3 percent from 3-point range.
The Bucks are 12-15 in road games. Milwaukee is 15-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
Milwaukee is starting to look like the team we saw in late November and December, as they've won four consecutive games and will look for their fifth in a row tonight.
