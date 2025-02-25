Bucks Could Face Off Against Shorthanded Rockets Team
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Houston Rockets later today as they try to keep the winning ways going strong. But the Bucks could be facing a Rockets team without the services of a few players.
Star guard Fred VanVleet has been listed on the injury report ahead of the upcoming game. VanVleet has been listed as questionable for this contest as he deals with a right ankle strain.
Additionally, Houston could be missing veteran Dillon Brooks for the game. Brooks has been listed as questionable for the contest as well as he deals with an illness.
If either or both don't play in this game, it would give the Bucks an advantage in the contest. Houston has been one of the better young teams this season but they've stumbled a little over the past few weeks.
Milwaukee is dealing with its own injury issues as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has also landed on the injury report. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a nagging left calf injury and it has seen him be a consistent presence on the injury report of late.
If Antetokounmpo can't play in this game, it would completely change the dynamic for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo gives this team a legitimate two-way player on both ends of the court and he changes the entire flow of the game.
For the season, the star forward has averaged 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo has been putting up MVP-like numbers all year long and he has the Bucks playing very well right now.
The Bucks currently sit in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 32-24 on the season. This team has battled back from adversity all year long and they will look to keep things going well against this up-and-coming Rockets team.
