Doc Rivers Plans For Bucks to Meet Celtics in Postseason 'We'll Get Better'
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped another game on Friday evening, once again to the defending champion Boston Celtics. The final score was 111-105 and marked the third time this season that Milwaukee fell to Boston.
The games have been close but the Bucks haven't been able to finish the job at the end. After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the defeat but didn't seem too concerned about the outcome.
"Right now, we’re in the game with them, but we haven’t beaten them,” Rivers said. “And we do believe we have a big stretch that we’re going to get better. We’re going to get a lot better. And they will too a little bit, but we will a lot.
“So, yeah, we hope to play them again in the playoffs. In the late rounds. And we’ll see how it goes. But right now, they’re the champs, and until someone beats them, they’re the champs.”
The Celtics are the standard for the NBA and so far, Milwaukee has failed to meet the measuring stick. The Bucks dropped to 11-11 on the season but they did get forward Khris Middleton back for this game.
This was the last meeting between the two sides unless they meet in the postseason. Much like Rivers, other members of the Bucks are still confident.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took a late 3-point attempt, which he missed, but he expressed a level of confidence going forward. Antetokounmpo said that he would take the same shot again if given the chance.
“Coming down, seeing Al Horford backing up, I felt like I could make it, shot it,” Antetokounmpo (30 points, 11 rebounds) said. “It went well, in my opinion. S—, if I had the chance, I’d shoot it again. I’d shoot it again. I’ve made it multiple times, so I’d shoot it again.”
Antetokounmpo isn't known as a 3-point shooter but he has been trying to work on his game. This was just another moment for him that fell short.
The Bucks have relied heavily upon Antetokounmpo and star guard Damian Lillard to lead them this season. While they both played well against the Celtics in this game, they needed others to step up.
Playing against a well-rounded squad like Boston, it takes a total team effort. Milwaukee has had its failed chances with the Celtics so far but is hoping for another shot at them come playoff time.
