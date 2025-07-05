Former Bucks Star Damian Lillard Interested in Joining East Rival: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks made the most shocking move of the offseason so far by deciding to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard in order to create cap space to sign Myles Turner.
It was a move so surprising that it wasn't even thought of as an option by most NBA pundits. It's the largest use of that provision in NBA history.
Now that Lillard has been waived, he is free to sign with any team that he wants. That means that he can sign with a contender in order to chase that elusive championship ring.
There's a good chance that Lillard ends up playing for a team that could try to knock Milwaukee out of contention in the Eastern Conference. In fact, the has been linked to the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics and Lillard have mutual interest, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Lillard would likely be signing a two-year deal with any team that wishes to bring him in.
Part of the reason why the Bucks decided to get rid of Lillard is the fact that he likely won't play at all next season because of the torn Achilles he suffered in the first round of the playoffs.
Any team that signs him knows that he won't be able to contribute next season, so they are really bringing him in to help make a run at the 2026-27 title.
Boston is on that same timeline because of Jayson Tatum's own Achilles injury. Without him playing next year, the Celtics have little shot at winning the championship.
The Bucks would have to face a revamped Celtics team for seeding in the East in a couple of years if Lillard were to sign in Boston. That would be a very interesting matchup.
Milwaukee is focused on figuring out how to win next season, not two years from now. They believe that the move to bring in Turner was the right one to help accomplish that goal.
This season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game with the Bucks.
