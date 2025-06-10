Former Bucks Star Got Into Strange Physical Altercation With Fan
The Milwaukee Bucks took a flyer on DeMarcus Cousins for just one season back in 2021-22. He was brought in as a veteran center who could come off the bench and give them some decent minutes.
Cousins' career was never the same after he tore his Achilles in New Orleans. That was the turning point in his career, because it looked like he was finally unlocked next to Anthony Davis.
Instead, Cousins was sapped of his athleticism and was never the same. Even in Milwaukee, he wasn't able to add much value because he kept getting hurt. He only played 17 games that year.
Read more: Bucks Linked to 5-Time All-Star in Trade Rumors to Bolster Frontcourt
Former Bucks player DeMarcus Cousins gets into an altercation with a fan
Cousins hasn't played in the NBA since that half-season with the Bucks. He finished that '21-22 season with the Denver Nuggets after starting it in Milwaukee.
These days, he is playing overseas. He is playing in Puerto Rico, as that is the only international league that will sign him. He had a strange altercation with a fan sitting courtside just days ago.
Cousins clearly wasn't happy with the fan insinuating that he was a crybaby, so he went over and gave the fan a piece of his mind. The fan then flipped him the bird, so Cousins did it back.
One of the biggest knocks against Cousins, even before he got drafted, was his temperament. He has always had an issue controlling his temper. That's still the case.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Breaks Silence on Future With Milwaukee
Cousins lets himself get emotional way too easily. It's one of the reasons why a team waited to trade for him until so late in his NBA career. He didn't look like a winning player.
At the age of 34, Cousins' NBA career is likely over. If he keeps acting like this overseas, his international career might end sooner than he wants to, as well.
Surprisingly, Cousins is putting up decent stats while playing in Puerto Rico. He is averaging 18.2 points, nine rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He's shooting 47.8 percent from the field, as well.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Fans React to Epic Dunk Fail From Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo in Brazil
One Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitor Given Warning Regarding Bucks Star
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.