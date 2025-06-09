One Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitor Given Warning Regarding Bucks Star
All the talk around the Milwaukee Bucks has been about star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the team was eliminated from playoff contention, there has been a lot of trade speculation around Antetokounmpo.
Nobody firmly knows what Antetokounmpo will do for next season, but there has been some thought to him asking out of the organization. Naturally, there have been multiple teams linked with Antetokounmpo this offseason, with a few making sense as a potential trade destination.
But one possible trade suitor was given a warning about making a move for the Bucks' star forward. That would be the Boston Celtics, who were linked to Antetokounmpo recently.
NBA insider Chris Mannix warned Boston not to make a move for Antetokounmpo due to the injury to star forward Jayson Tatum.
“You don’t trade for Giannis, or you don’t even try to trade for Giannis when you don’t know the health status of Jayson Tatum,” Mannix said during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston. “Because even though right now the Bucks can deal with every team in the league because Giannis has two fully-guaranteed years left on his contract, you’ve got a bit of a window there.”
Due to the uncertainty around the Celtics right now, making a move for Antetokounmpo could be harmful to the team. Milwaukee may also have some strong reservations about sending the former MVP to an Eastern Conference rival.
Milwaukee is still holding out hope that Antetokounmpo will remain with the team for the next few years. The Bucks front office believes that they can contend for titles with Antetokounmpo at the helm, but if he does stay, Milwaukee will have a lot of work to do.
Due to the injury to co-star Damian Lillard, Milwaukee could have a tough time contending next season. But if the organization can convince Antetokounmpo to see things through, the partnership could remain very much alive.
We should have more clarity on the entire situation in the coming weeks.
