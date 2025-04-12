Former Bucks Star Khris Middleton Likely to Miss Rest of Season
Beloved former Milwaukee Bucks champion Khris Middleton could be done for the rest of the 2024-25 regular season.
According to Varun Shankar of The Washington Post, Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe has revealed that Middleton is now seen as probable to be held out for the Wizards' final two games of the year with a lingering right knee contusion.
The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product has been on the shelf since Washington's 162-109 March 27 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Middleton, a former three-time All-Star with Milwaukee, is hardly the only piece being sat by Washington.
Per the league's latest injury report, former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (left ankle sprain), forward Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery recovery), forward Bilal Coulibaly (right hamstring strain), power forward Anthony Gill (right hamstring strain), center Richaun Holmes (right shoulder contusion), wing Corey Kispert (left thumb surgery), and former Golden State Warriors champ Jordan Poole (right elbow contusion) are all on the shelf for Friday night's tilt against the Chicago Bulls.
In just 14 games for the Wizards this year, Middleton likely wraps up his season with Washington averages of 10.7 points on .413/.277/.868 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per. He was healthy for just 23 games (seven starts) with the Bucks, averaging 12.6 points while slashing .512/.407/.848.
Health issues have robbed Middleton of a lot of his athleticism — especially laterally. They've also just sapped him of his availability.
Since his last All-Star season (and, not coincidentally, the last year the Bucks advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs), Middleton has only been healthy for an average of 42 regular season games, topping out at his 55 healthy bouts in 2023-24.
Middleton was a critical contributor to the Bucks' charmed championship run in 2020-21. Along with Jrue Holiday, he gave Milwaukee elite shooting and perimeter defense as the team captured its first title in 50 years. He suited up for practically 12 seasons with the Bucks, and is at least a candidate to one day see his No. 2 jersey retired by the franchise.
