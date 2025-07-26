Former Bucks Star Linked to West Powerhouse in Free Agency
A free agent former Milwaukee Bucks standout has been linked to a major Western Conference contender.
The Bucks' offseason has been an active one thus far.
Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst opted to stretch and waive the lingering $112.6 million owed to nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and will now pay him $22.5 million across the next five seasons. Lillard — who'll likely miss the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles tendon tear — inked a three-year, $41.6 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.
Horst inked free agent ex-Indiana Pacers starting center Myles Turner to a four-season, $108.9 million agreement, and also inked former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. He also re-signed power forward/center Bobby Portis Jr., guards Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Ryan Rollins, combo forward Taurean Prince, and center Jericho Sims to team-friendly deals.
Would Milwaukee ever be interested in bringing back former Bucks Rookie of the Year combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, who remains an unsigned free agent?
Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be a name to watch when it comes to Brogdon's next landing spot.
"Minnesota still looms as a really strong, good fit for Malcolm Brogdon, where, yes, they want to find opportunity for Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. this year, but, with Mike Conley continuing to age, the Wolves always looking for more complimentary ball handlers next to Anthony Edwards [and] with Nickeil Alexander-Walker going to Atlanta, I think Minnesota still stands as a really good situation for Malcolm Brogdon," Fischer observes. "One that he's been monitoring, one that the Wolves have checked in on."
Brogdon, 32, appeared in just 24 games for the Washington Wizards last season amidst injuries issues, averaging 12.7 points on .433/.286/.880 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds a night.
The Timberwolves could use a long-term Conley replacement, as the soon-to-be-38-year-old former All-Star point guard looked incredibly old and slow during Minnesota's second consecutive run to the Western Conference Finals this past spring.
"So I'm not making a prediction let's say, but I think that's a good situation for Malcolm Brogdon, if that's something that he would ultimately want to choose," Fischer notes.
