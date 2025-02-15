Former NBA All-Star Calls Out Bucks For Trading Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks made the tough decision to move on from longtime forward Khris Middleton at the trade deadline. Middleton had been dealing with some injuries over the past few seasons and his production levels weren't where they had previously been.
The Bucks traded Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Kyle Kuzma. It was a hard decision for general manager Jon Horst to make, calling it the toughest decision of his entire career.
However, Milwaukee believes that Kuzma ia better suited to help them go after a title this season. But not everyone feels that way.
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin called out the Bucks for trading Middleton, using their previous trade of star point guard Jrue Holiday as an example.
"I don't like it at all... How did it work out when you got rid of the other guy that helped you win? Talking about Jrue Holiday... This is a bad move... Kuz been down there playing bad basketball for the last three and a half years... You bringing guys in that's not winners and getting rid of guys that's winners."
Trading away Holiday hurt the Bucks and Martin believes that the Middleton trade will do the same. However, Holiday was still very good when the team decided to deal him while Middleton has been heavily inconsistent this season.
Martin does have a point as Middleton is one of the better players to ever play for the Milwaukee franchise. Middleton helped this organization capture a title in 2021 and he is loved by the fanbase.
But the Bucks made this move to get younger and have more of a chance to win this season. The front office sees Kuzma as the missing piece around the two star players and only time will tell if the trade of Middleton was the correct decision.
