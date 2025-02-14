Khris Middleton Finally Breaks Silence Regarding Trade From Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to make a big move at the trade deadline. They decided to trade a key member of their 2021 title team in order to pursue a title this year.
That meant they had to trade Khris Middleton in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. It was a move that had an eye on not just this season, but the next few years as well.
Middleton is no longer the player he once was. He simply can't do the things that he used to be able to do. Injuries have caught up with him, so the Bucks didn't think he could help them anymore.
The Bucks were able to have Kuzma play a couple of games for them before the All-Star game. Meanwhile, Middleton has yet to play a game for the Wizards.
Middleton has finally broken his silence on the trade that saw him move from his long-time home. He thanked the city and the fans for all of the support that he has received over the years.
Middleton grew up in a lot of ways in Milwaukee, even though it wasn't his first team. He played his first season in Detroit before going to Milwaukee.
He became an All-Star in Milwaukee. Middleton also became an NBA champion in Milwaukee. He may never reach either of those heights ever again.
In his farewell, he did not mention at all how he was excited to start playing for the Wizards. That's not surprising, considering that they are the worst team in the league.
Milwaukee will always have fond memories of Middleton, but this was the right move for them. Kuzma gives them someone who can actually produce in a way that could help them win a title.
Middleton simply wasn't going to be able to provide the kind of production that they needed any more. He is best used off the bench as someone who might be able to provide 10 or 12 points off the bench.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game so far this season.
