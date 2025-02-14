Bucks' Damian Lillard Embracing Homecoming at NBA All-Star Weekend
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be an exciting event, featuring new faces and familiar stars, including Damian Lillard.
This year marks Lillard’s ninth All-Star appearance, a special milestone as he represents the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lillard, who has been averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds, will compete in both the All-Star Game and the Three-Point Contest.
This year’s All-Star festivities will take place in San Francisco, also known as the Bay Area, which holds special significance for Lillard.
Born and raised in Oakland, Lillard’s return to his home turf for the All-Star Game is a deeply personal moment for him. It will be a homecoming like no other, with Lillard connecting with old friends, family, and the community where his journey began.
Despite dealing with some nagging injuries this season, Lillard has managed to balance his competitive spirit with self-care.
His team rested him ahead of the All-Star break to ensure he would be ready to perform at his best. He has expressed his intention to enjoy the festivities, all while maintaining his focus on taking care of his body.
“I’m going to be smart,” Lillard said, ensuring he enjoys the celebrations without overexerting himself.
Beyond the All-Star Game, Lillard will also be involved in some philanthropic activities during the weekend.
On Thursday, he announced his partnership with Portland State University, unveiling a new scholarship for East Bay high school students. This scholarship, worth $25,000 per year, is intended to ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education for students in the area.
On Saturday, Lillard will participate in the Starry Three-Point Contest, aiming for his first win in this event.
Lillard’s coach, Doc Rivers, joked that he hopes Lillard plays limited minutes in the All-Star Game to avoid overexertion but that he will surely be a key figure in the festivities.
For Lillard, this All-Star Weekend holds sentimental value, reminding him of the time he spent in Oakland as a child.
He recalls attending the 2000 All-Star Weekend with his father, creating memories that have stayed with him throughout his life.
Now, as a 34-year-old NBA superstar, Lillard looks forward to coming home and celebrating with those who have supported him along the way.
This year’s All-Star Weekend is more than just a career milestone—it’s a celebration of Lillard’s roots and his journey to NBA greatness.
