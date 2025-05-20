Former Nets Star Pitches Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most involved teams in NBA talk currently due to the trade rumors surrounding superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He is arguably the best player in the league, so naturally, everyone is making a case for
Antetokounmpo is to come to their respective team.
One team that seems like a logical destination if Antetokounmpo were to be traded is the Brooklyn Nets, who are a young team looking for star players to join them. They also have the added benefit of being in a big market, New York, which could prove attractive to Antetokounmpo.
Former Brooklyn Net Theo Pinson talked about Antetokounmpo to the Nets in the latest podcast episode of To The Baha.
The main selling point Pinson gives for the Nets is the team's staff. The front office knows how to make big swings and build great teams, as they have done in recent memory, and also has a great training staff, which could benefit a 30+ year old Giannis greatly.
The Nets have a ton of draft picks, including the eighth pick in this year's draft, and they have some intriguing young players in Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas. Their trade package wouldn't be best relative to some other teams, but they certainly should be on the radar for both the Bucks and Antetokounmpo.
General manager Jon Horst of the Milwaukee Bucks recently commented that any Antetokounmpo trade would need to absolutely gut the team he is being acquired by to make it worth it. Given the Nets don't have much beyond potential trade assets currently, they would fit into that bill.
The main holdback, besides the trade package, for the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo to the Nets is the fact that they are in the Eastern Conference and have had hard-fought playoff series in the past.
That would make it hard for Horst to make that kind of move, especially if he likes trade packages more for teams in the West.
The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs seem like the top potential landing spots for Antetokounmpo currently, given they have better trade packages and won't play the Bucks often whether in the regular season or the playoffs.
However, if Antetokounmpo says he wants to play in New York, suddenly other trade packages become much less enticing as teams become more hesitant to pull the trigger. There is still plenty of time, but it will be interesting to see how trade rumors continue to develop throughout the offseason.
More Bucks news:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His Best PG of All-Time
Damian Lillard Injury Hurts Bucks in More Ways Than Expected
Three Bucks Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors