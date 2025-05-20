Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His Best PG of All-Time
Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't had much to do as of late, given that his Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers. That has led him to be more active on social media of late.
One question he was asked by a fan was who Antetokounmpo thought was the best point guard of all time. He provided interesting insight, but insight that isn't too uncommon among the average NBA fans.
He lists Magic first, but also lists Steph Curry and "Isaiah Thomas," which is assumedly Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas and not recent 5-foot-9 guard Isaiah Thomas.
Given recent trade rumors involving the Golden State Warriors and Antetokounmpo, his listing Curry is interesting, albeit unsurprising. Obviously, he views Curry in high regard, so he would be happy to be traded to the Warriors.
The Warriors have a decent enough trade package for the Bucks that wouldn't make them too upset if Antetokounmpo specifically requested to be traded to the Warriors, but there are other teams that are way more enticing.
Regarding Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, those two are also widely considered candidates as the top point guards of all time.
Johnson won five NBA titles and three Finals MVPs with the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the best passers of all time. Johnson was more of a traditional point guard based on the consensus definition.
Curry is the best shooter of all time, and is less of a traditional point guard, but from a pure talent standpoint, he has a great case to be the greatest point guard of all time. If Antetokounmpo
joins Curry in Golden State, they could win more titles and cement Curry's status as the best point guard of all time.
Thomas is a less discussed option, but also has a great resume. He led the 'Bad Boy' Pistons to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, who were more of a defensive-minded team, but he was a huge part of the team's offense.
Overall, it has been interesting to see Antetokounmpo's social media activity suddenly spike. He has been going back and forth with multiple fans, providing his thoughts to both random questions about general life, and specific questions, like this one, about basketball.
As all the rumors swirl around his future with the Bucks, it is easy to forget he is a normal person like the rest of us, with the only real difference being that he is really good at basketball.
