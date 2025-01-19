Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season.
The Bucks played the 76ers for the first time this season in late October, the season opener for both teams. Milwaukee dropped that game, but they have since been the better team, even during the turmoil at the start of the season.
Nonetheless, the Bucks will now look for their 24th win of the season as they host the 76ers this time around.
The Bucks will look to get the edge over the conference rivals, and all signs point to their best player and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be on the court.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup. He is on an injury report with right patella tendinopathy, which is the same issue he has been dealing with for some time now.
The two-time NBA MVP has been regularly listed on injury reports this season while he manages right patella tendinopathy. However, he's missed only six of the Bucks' first 40 games and looks on track to play Sunday.
Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor in 34.8 minutes per contest.
The last time we saw Antetokounmpo on the court, he was spectacular. He led the game in scoring with 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field and rebounds with 13 of them.
In addition, he recorded three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action and was a +14 on the court.
Only a handful of players, at that, have been better than the Greek Freak this season. In 34 games, he is averaging 31.4 points per game, along with 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks, while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 34.8 minutes.
The Bucks enter this game as heavy favorites with a -12.5 spread. Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive as it prepares to host Philadelphia.
It has been a nightmare season for the 76ers, who've endured a ton of injuries and sit on the outside looking in on the playoff picture.
The 76ers are 12-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 2-1 record in games decided by three points or fewer.
The Bucks are 19-15 in conference play and average 113.8 points per game, six points higher than the 76ers, who average 107.4 points per game.
