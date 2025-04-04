Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks are fighting for seeding as the regular season winds down. They are trying the best that they can to finish either fourth or fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Fifth is much more likely than fourth at this point. They are currently tied with the Pistons for that spot, but they sit three games behind the Indiana Pacers for that ever-elusive fourth spot, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
As they try to improve their seeding, they have to try to win games without Damian Lillard. He is out with blood clots in his calf.
The Bucks are leaning more on Giannis Antetokounmpo to do more offensively. With Lillard out, he has to take a much larger role in the offense.
Against the 76ers on Thursday night, he was able to do much more than that. In fact, he put up a historic stat line, having a massive triple-double.
Ahead of a game against the Heat, Antetokounmpo is on the injury report again. He is listed as probable with a left foot sprain.
The Bucks need him to play as much as possible as the regular season winds down. They are trying as hard as they can to make sure that they win these games against teams that have no shot to make the playoffs.
Milwaukee can still make a run in the playoffs when Antetokounmpo is playing as well as he did against Philadelphia, but he has to stay healthy.
Miami is a team that the Bucks need to beat. They are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference that have a shot to make the playoffs.
While they are holding out hope that they can get Lillard back for the playoffs, they still need a healthy Antetokounmpo to advance. He needs to get his foot injury under control.
So far this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 20 Percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
