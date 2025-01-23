Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Heat
Will two-time Milwaukee Bucks league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, dealing with a lingering ailment, suit up for Thursday's matchup against a Miami Heat squad missing its best player?
According to the Bucks' official X account, the eight-time All-Star is trending towards suiting up, even as he deals with a right patella tendinopathy.
Former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, now a bench player for the Bucks, is also considered probable to play. Milwaukee is exercising caution with its $31.7 million swingman as he recuperates from offseason surgeries to both ankles.
Only one rotation piece for the Bucks, reserve shooting guard AJ Green, has officially been sidelined for the matchup. Head coach Doc Rivers' new replacement for former crucial championship reserve swingman Pat Connaughton is dealing with a right quad strain.
More Bucks: Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. to Participate in 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Missing Antetokounmpo would prove incredibly costly for the Bucks' chances against Miami, who have frequently been Milwaukee's kryptonite since Butler and swingman Tyler Herro arrived in the summer of 2019.
The 6-foot-11 superstar has enjoyed a masterful individual season for Milwaukee, and leads the entire league with 3,489,956 All-Star fan votes, as of last week.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP and a winner of three of the last four such honors, has the second-most fan votes (again, as of last week) with 2,924,436.
Miami, however, will be without its own best two-way force and future Hall of Fame forward, six-time All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler. The 35-year-old vet isn't hurt, however. Butler has been suspended by his own team, for the second time this season. His current two-contest suspension is a result of him allegedly missing a team plane.
Read More: Is Jimmy Butler Playing vs Bucks? Heat Release Full Injury Report
The Heat will likely start second-year wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., an All-Rookie First Teamer in 2023-24, to suit up for Butler.
Happily, it appears unlikely the Bucks will need to promote a reserve to their starting lineup for Antetokounmpo.
Across 35 healthy contests for the 24-17 Bucks, the 30-year-old is averaging 31.5 points on 60.5 percent field goal shooting and 58.7 percent free throw shooting, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
More Bucks:
Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade for Third Star Ahead of Deadline
Bucks Could be Interested in Landing $251 Million All-Star
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.