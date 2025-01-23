Is Jimmy Butler Playing vs Bucks? Heat Release Full Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a rollercoaster last 24 hours.
After flying into New Orleans, the team saw its clash with the lowly Pelicans indefinitely postponed due to a historic snowstorm. All flights at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were grounded overnight, but the Bucks were given the green light to travel this afternoon.
The Bucks will be doing battle against a Miami team missing its most complete player, in a stroke of luck for a club looking to improve its ongoing win streak to five games.
More Bucks: Blockbuster Milwaukee Trade Proposal Sends Khris Middleton to West for 3-Time All-Star Guard
Embattled Heat All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler has been suspended from the team for a second time this season, this time for two games when he missed a team plane. The 6-foot-7 small forward will sit out Thursday's clash.
More Bucks: Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. to Participate in 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Per the league's latest injury report, Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation) and guard Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery recovery) are also out.
Swingman Tyler Herro, Miami's likeliest All-Star this year thanks to Butler's repeated absences and Bam Adebayo's offensive woes, is probable to play through a tight right groin. Keshad Johnson is questionable as he deals with left shoulder inflammation.
As far as the Bucks' health goes, reserve shooting guard AJ Green is the only known rotation player absence so far. Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton replacement has been dealing with a strained left quad.
Eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, grappling with a right patella tendinopathy, and Khris Middleton, on the mend from bilateral ankle injuries, are both probable for the Bucks.
Butler has been floated as a potential Milwaukee trade target, as the Bucks are reportedly in "the periphery" of trade discussions for the two-way wing, a likely future Hall of Famer thanks to his two runs to the NBA Finals as the best player on Miami — both of which came at the expense of the Bucks, whom Butler's Heat upset in their 2020 and 2023 playoff encounters.
Read More: Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade for Third Star Ahead of Deadline
The Bucks are also allegedly considering trades for Phoenix Suns sixth man shooting guard Bradley Beal, despite his prohibitively pricey contract, and two-time Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine.
Across his 25 available games this year, the 35-year-old Butler is averaging 17.0 points on .540/.361/.801 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
More Bucks:
Bucks Could be Interested in Landing $251 Million All-Star
Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade for Third Star Ahead of Deadline
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.