Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs Pelicans
Every game that the Milwaukee Bucks play down the stretch is critical for them. They are still in a critical battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Right now, the Bucks sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games ahead of the Pistons for that spot and also sit three games behind the Indiana Pacers for fourth.
It seems unlikely that they will catch the Pacers, but they can certainly stay ahead of Detroit. With just three games left, they just need at least one win to seal the deal.
The Bucks would much rather take on the Pacers in the first round than the New York Knicks, so they have all of their guys trying to play as many games as possible.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a big reason why the Bucks were able to come from behind to beat the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. He did so despite nursing an injury.
Ahead of a game against the Pelicans on Thursday, Antetokounmpo has found himself on the injury report. He is listed as probable due to left shoulder tendinopathy.
With Damian Lillard out of the lineup, more pressure has been put on Antetokounmpo to carry the offense. They need him to play in as many games as it takes to lock up the fifth seed.
Once that happens, Antetokounmpo might sit out a couple of games to rest that shoulder injury with the playoffs right around the corner. They have to have him good to go for the playoffs.
The hope is that Antetokounmpo won't miss the entire first round of the playoffs as he did a year ago against the Pacers. Indiana won that series in six games.
Antetokounmpo seems to have healed up from the foot injury that has plagued him for a lot of the year. Now, it's time for him to navigate this shoulder injury the best he can.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
