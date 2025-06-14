Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bucks Inspired Post Amid Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to return for next season and for years to come. He has decided to take a look at the landscape around him first.
Conflicting reports have left some Bucks fans confused about whether or not the superstar forward will return to play for the team next season. He hasn't given any firm indication yet.
Fans have been monitoring his social media accounts for any clues as to what he might be thinking. If that is any indication as to what he wants to do, he might be staying in Milwaukee.
Based on some of the things he has posted on social media, it looks like he's coming back to play for the Bucks. He recently posted something that was very pro-Bucks.
Typically, players who are looking to get traded don't put pictures of themselves holding their current jersey on social media. This certainly doesn't look like a goodbye post.
Antetokounmpo seems to be happy with his life in Milwaukee off the basketball court. If he were to leave, it would clearly be a basketball-driven decision.
Antetokounmpo has said multiple times that he would stay in Milwaukee as long as the team is competing for championships. Next season doesn't seem to fit that criterion.
There's still a chance that the Bucks could sell Antetokounmpo on having a gap year before being able to compete for a title again. The Eastern Conference won't be very strong in the next couple of years.
The Bucks are going to have a plan for free agency regardless of what Antetokounmpo decides to do. They can't afford to keep waiting for him, especially if it stretches out after free agency.
Milwaukee is going to try to find a way to compete next season without Damian Lillard as he recovers from a torn Achilles. They might have to find a way to do so without Antetokounmpo, too.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
