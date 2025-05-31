Giannis Antetokounmpo Most Memorable Bucks Moments
The Giannis Antetokounmpo era might be coming to an end in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks are waiting to hear from him and whether or not he wants to be traded.
Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA since he was drafted by the Bucks in 2013. He has transformed into a great player because of how physical he is.
There are some great moments Antetokounmpo has had over the years. Since there's a chance that his career in Milwaukee might be done, it's worth looking back at some of his best moments as a Buck.
3. Antetokounmpo sets a Bucks record for points in a game
This wasn't just memorable for the scoring effort that Antetokounmpo had, which was incredible. He scored 64 points against the Indiana Pacers in December of last season.
While that was a great moment for Antetokounmpo, that's arguably not the most memorable moment from the game. That was when ball-gate happened between him and the Pacers.
Indiana took the game ball to commemorate Oscar Tshiebwe's first NBA basket. Antetokounmpo wanted the ball to commemorate the Bucks record that he set.
It was a whole thing for days, with Antetokounmpo angrily running toward the Pacers' locker room in order to retrieve the ball, which the Bucks had the whole time.
2. Giannis wins his first MVP
While Antetokounmpo has won two MVP Awards in his career, his first one was special. He won that in the 2019 season, and that's when he really announced his arrival in the league.
Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in that MVP season. That was when he was marked as either the best or one of the best players in the NBA.
1. Antetokounmpo drops 50 to win an NBA title
In what remains perhaps the best single performance in Milwaukee Bucks history, Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Suns.
That performance helped the Bucks clinch the first championship for the franchise in 50 years. It also helped give Antetokounmpo his first Finals MVP Award.
It was a legendary performance that solidified his history in the city of Milwaukee. Whatever happens from here on out, fans will always appreciate him for that title.
