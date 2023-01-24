"Can never take it for granted" - Giannis Antetokounmpo on returning from a five-game absence

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses the importance of not taking playing in the NBA for granted after missing five games with a knee injury.

After missing the last five games due to knee troubles, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in action on Monday and played like he never left, accumulating 29 points and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes of action in their lopsided 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons. Afterward, an exuberant Antetokounmpo expressed how much he missed playing, saying,

"Can never take it for granted. I definitely just miss it. I miss it."

Triumphant return

The Bucks went 2-5 in this recent Antetokounmpo-less stretch, but with the Greek Freak back in the lineup, Milwaukee has reminded the league why it is one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo announced in return in explosive fashion, scoring 20 points in the first quarter as the Bucks went up, 49-24.

"It feels good to be out there with the team again, play, run up and down, make some plays," Antetokounmpo said. "Can never take it for granted. Definitely just miss it. I miss it. I miss being around my teammates, just miss playing basketball. I just missed being out there and competing."

Still trying to get back into a rhythm

Even with his recent struggles prior to his extended absence, Antetokounmpo remains on track to average the most points in his 10-year career at 30.9 points per game. However, even with his triumphant return on Monday, Antetokounmpo is still trying to get back into rhythm, especially with the return of fellow All-Star Khris Middleton to the lineup after missing most of the season because of knee soreness.

"Felt good. Energy-wise, I felt good. But obviously, it's a little bit out of rhythm, but getting in my game, hopefully, I can get a rhythm, get back to being aggressive, go out there and compete and create art."