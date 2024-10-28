Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks After Another Frustrating Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped to a paltry 1-2 record after a disappointing 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Nets were 0-2 coming into their game but earned their first win of the season against a Bucks team that Giannis Antetokounmpo says doesn't have an "identity" yet.
"Right now, we don't have an identity," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the loss. "How are we going to win a game? Are we going to defend for 48 minutes? Are we going to move the ball for 48 minutes? Are we going to attack? We've gotta find an identity. We don't have that right now."
Throughout the game, the Nets attempted more shots, snagged more rebounds, and turned the ball over less. They capitalized on more fast-break opportunities, while the Bucks fell behind late in the game.
"We've got to improve on offense," Antetokounmpo said. "We've got to improve on defense. We're not playing well. We have to be better. It doesn't matter if it's Game 1, Game 3, or Game 50, we've got to keep coming together as a team ... we are too stagnant and too slow."
Defensively, the Bucks have allowed 119 points per game, the seventh most in the NBA. On both sides of the ball, Antetokounmpo emphasized that the Bucks need to play faster, something he feels the team has not done well to start the season.
The Bucks are still missing three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, who is out after undergoing ankle surgery during the offseason. His absence has become especially apparent during the team's struggles over the last two games.
The Bucks have lost two straight after winning their first game of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 76ers team that was missing stars Joel Embiid and Paul George. They gave up 133 points to the Chicago Bulls in their second game on Friday, a Bulls team that then only scored 95 points in their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Milwaukee will have to find their identity quickly as they get ready to take on the Boston Celtics on Monday. The defending NBA champions have started the 2024 season 3-0, and will have home-court advantage on Monday.
