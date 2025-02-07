Damian Lillard Injury Status For Bucks vs Hawks
Will nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard take the floor for his revamped squad on Friday, in the Bucks' first post-trade deadline game of the year?
According to the NBA's latest injury report, the 6-foot-2 vet is considered probable to play through a sore left groin. Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team's best player, is questionable with a tight left calf. Two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez, the team's oldest player, is probable to play through a left knee contusion.
Two-way players Liam Robbins and Stanley Umude are with the Bucks' Oshkosh-based NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
The 27-22 Bucks who have lost four of their last five games, are looking to right the ship somewhat against a 23-28 Hawks team that has yesterday ditched forward De'Andre Hunter, guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, forward David Roddy, and center Cody Zeller.
The Hawks added point guard Bones Hyland, shooting guards Terance Mann and Caris LeVert, and stretch four Georges Niang. Hyland is out for the night, while the others are all questionable pending their trades being confirmed.
Atlanta superstar point guard Trae Young, meanwhile, is probable to play through right Achilles tendinitis. The Hawks' best player, young forward Jalen Johnson, is sidelined for the year following a left shoulder surgery. Star center Clint Capela is away due to personal reasons.
Even in his relative NBA dotage, Lillard remains a clutch late-game bucket getter.
Through 41 games for Milwaukee this year, the Weber State product, 34, is averaging 25.1 points on .447/.379/.921 shooting splits, 7.4 dimes, 4.6 boards and 1.2 swipes a night.
The Bucks are 10-14 on the road this season, while the Hawks are 11-12 at home. With all these recent trade acquisitions still waiting in the wings for Atlanta (new Bucks additions Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims and Kevin Porter Jr. are not listed on the latest injury report yet), Milwaukee may have the availability edge — provided at least two of Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and Lopez play, at least.
Kuzma is the biggest name joining the squad, and the only projected new Bucks starter.
He'll move Taurean Prince, who had already replaced former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton in the starting lineup even before Middleton was traded to the Wizards for Kuzma, to the bench whenever he does play.
