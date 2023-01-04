Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his game to be "boring"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on an incredible roll over his last seven games, averaging nearly 40 points per game. His latest scoring masterpiece came on Tuesday when he dropped a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards in a 123-113 shellacking.

Efficient, though, does not always translate to aesthetically pleasing. Unlike the games of Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, or Kevin Durant, Antetokounmpo’s game is one that looks a bit more…well, boring. Antetokounmpo prefers it that way, however. Indeed, Antetokounmpo is aiming for a game that is anything but exciting.

Consistent scoring ability

At his best, Antetokounmpo uses his remarkable combination of length, athleticism, and skill to drive to the rim for layups or dunks. This scoring ability allows Antetokounmpo to consistently get buckets without having to resort to flashy moves or deep shots from beyond the arc. He's used this technique to dominate the league over the last few years, earning two consecutive MVP awards and becoming one of the most dominant players in the league.

This brand of “boring basketball” has become Antetokounmpo’s trademark, allowing him to maintain an efficient rating. In fact, he recently stated that he doesn't want to be compared to some of the most exciting players in the league and instead prefers to just focus on efficient basketball.

"I want to get in a position where my game is boring," Antetokounmpo said. "I just do what I do, and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring."

Antetokounmpo, though, doesn't mind putting the ball in the basket using the same methods day in and out.

"I don't get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there, and they always give their best any given night."

Making history

Antetokounmpo’s performance on Tuesday placed him in rarefied air, becoming the third player in league history to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in three straight games. He joins the likes of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, and Russell Westbrook.

“He's been kind of playing with this kind of determination, this kind of just willing us in games,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Tonight, we were able to win it. He's just been phenomenal.”