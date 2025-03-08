Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Bucks vs Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to keep their good fortune going. They have won eight of their last nine games and have soared up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Milwaukee holds a one-game lead over the Indiana Pacers for that spot. If they are able to stay fourth, they will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
They are trying to keep that good stretch of play going in a game against the Orlando Magic. The Magic are a team that is on the opposite end of the spectrum as the Bucks.
Read more: ESPN Analyst Claims Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr Won't Matter in Postseason
Orlando has lost five straight games. They have completely cratered after having a great start to the year. Injuries have taken their toll.
They have Jalen Suggs on the injury report for this game against the Bucks. He is listed as out with a cartilage tear in his left knee.
With Suggs out, the Magic are going to have to change some things defensively if they want to stop the Bucks on offense. Suggs would have been the primary guy they used to defend Damian Lillard.
Suggs is a big part of what the Magic do on the defensive side of the court. He is a lockdown defender who can take a guard out of the game completely with his defense.
The Bucks have been able to stay healthy during their run. That's part of the reason why they have been winning all of their games.
Milwaukee will be the much healthier team in this matchup, but that doesn't mean they will automatically win the game. Orlando can still play some great defense.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Admits He Isn't Sure How Bench Unit Will Fare in Postseason
The Bucks are just trying to keep winning games in whatever manner they can. They have to beat the teams that they are supposed to beat because their schedule is about to get tougher.
Milwaukee has upcoming games with Cleveland, Oklahoma City, two with Indiana, two with the Lakers, and one at Golden State. The Bucks play those teams in the next seven games.
Suggs is averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Trade For Kevin Porter Jr Could Propel Milwaukee in Postseason
Bucks News: Doc Rivers Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Taken For Granted in NBA
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.