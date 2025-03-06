Bucks Trade For Kevin Porter Jr Could Propel Milwaukee in Postseason
The Milwaukee Bucks know that this is a critical season for them. After getting taken out of the playoffs by the Pacers last year in the first round, they have been motivated to make a deeper run in this year's playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has mentioned multiple times that he will stay in Milwaukee as long as he thinks they can compete for titles. Milwaukee has tried its best to get as much help for him as possible.
That's the biggest reason why the Bucks traded for Damian Lillard before the start of last season. They thought he would pair nicely with Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee was very aggressive at the trade deadline this year, too. They went ahead and picked up Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. in separate deals.
While they really like having Kuzma as a third-scorer, he might not be the more valuable trade acquisition. Porter Jr. has really been impressive with the Bucks since joining Milwaukee.
Since joining the Bucks, Porter Jr. has been able to lead the bench unit to be a more dangerous unit. He has been the point guard who has set everything up.
Porter Jr. gives the Bucks what they need for the bench: a floor general who can put people in the right space to be successful.
Milwaukee only needs about 16 minutes per game from him, and that's what he's giving them. He's been really good on defense too, averaging 1.5 steals a game in those 16 minutes.
The Bucks have been able to play some great basketball lately. They have won eight of their last nine games and are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Having someone like Porter Jr. to help the Bucks' bench makes them a lot more dangerous. They are good enough to win the title, as long as everyone is healthy.
The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs early last season because of their injuries. They hope that the additions of Porter Jr. and Kuzma can help them deal with that if it happens again.
With the Bucks, Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
