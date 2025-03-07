Bucks' Doc Rivers Admits He Isn't Sure How Bench Unit Will Fare in Postseason
As the second half of the season continues, the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out what kind of production they are going to get from everyone. Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. have settled in nicely after being acquired at the trade deadline.
Kuzma has helped the starting unit be more dangerous from a scoring perspective. He is someone who has always been known as a guy who can fill up the hoop in a hurry.
Porter Jr. was brought in to help run the bench unit. So far, he has done a good job on both ends of the court.
The Bucks are a team that needs some help from the bench unit in order to be successful in the playoffs. That's especially true if they have one of their starters hurt.
Unfortunately for them, Doc Rivers still is unsure what kind of production he is going to get from that unit when the playoffs do arrive. He admitted that recently.
“I do like it,” Rivers said of the bench unit. “I don’t know if I’d like it in the playoffs or not yet, but in the regular season, it’s given us not only them, but Brook a chance to play less."
Rivers is still trying to experiment with the bench unit. When Kuzma was first acquired, he was coming off the bench and was used as their leader.
That might be something they go back to in the playoffs, depending on what the matchups are. They believe he is good enough to start or come off the bench.
If the Bucks are going to be able to make a deep run in the playoffs, they are going to need their bench to play a big role in their success.
The lack of a bench is part of the reason why they weren't able to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury last year against the Pacers.
Rivers will be spending the rest of the regular season experimenting with his bench rotation minutes to try to find the right combination that will be effective in the playoffs.
