Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Kings

Here is the Bucks injury report vs. Kings on Saturday:



Out:

Bouyea (G League)

Lillard (Right Calf Soreness)

Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)

Umude (G League)



Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Trent Jr. (Left Patella Tendinopathy)