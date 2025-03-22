Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Kings
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard is a surprise scratch ahead of a clash against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the 6-foot-2 Weber State product has been ruled out with right calf soreness ahead of the clash. He'll join several rotation pieces on the sidelines against a scrappy Sacramento squad.
Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis Jr. is still serving a 25-game league suspension and won't be back until April. Reserve center Jericho Sims remains out for at least the next three weeks with a sprained right thumb UCL.
Two-way Bucks guards Stanley Umude and Jamaree Bouyea will both be putting in reps with Milwaukee's NBAGL affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.
This news comes as a bit of a surprise, although it makes sense for a Bucks club looking to get healthy in time for the playoffs — especially one facing off against an inferior-but-still scrappy Kings team.
In fairness, Lillard did also sit out the Bucks' last game, a 118-89 home blowout Thursday over a Los Angeles Lakers squad missing six of its top eight players (including All-Stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, plus fellow starters Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura).
Ryan Rollins, who was recently elevated from a two-way deal to a standard roster contract, started in his stead, scoring 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor (2-of-7 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting rom the foul line, while also chipping in five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokunmpo, who himself has been downgraded to probable to play through his right patella tendinopathy, scored a team-most 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 10-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed seven rebounds, passed for four dishes, nabbed two steals and blocked one shot.
Reserve shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a superb game off the Bucks' bench, scoring 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (all triples) and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line. Trent also pulled down three boards, passed for three assists, and nabbed two steals in 27:02 of action.
Lillard, 34, is averaging 24.9 points on .448/.376/.921 shooting spits, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night in his 58 healthy games. He has to be healthy for seven of the Bucks' final 12 contests (i.e. following the Kings game) to earn an All-NBA spot. He missed out on the honor during his first season with Milwaukee.
